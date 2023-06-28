Dwight Youth Baseball and Softball is happy to announce that in 2023, the Jim Enger All Star Tournament is returning to Garrett Parks. Pinto, Mustang, and Bronco levels of baseball, along with 8u, 10u, and 12u softball will be hosting ~30 teams from around the area.

Pool play kicks off on Thursday at 5:30pm at Garrett Park. 12U softball is utilizing the DTHS Softball field. Friday continues pool play at 5:30. On Saturday, teams will continue play from 9am-7pm. Championship games are played on Sunday starting at 9am. DYBS will update their Facebook page and website with game times and game outcomes as the tournament progresses.

Come cheer on our Dwight teams, as they play for the Jim Enger All Star Championship trophy!

The concession stand will be open during all games featuring pork chop sandwiches, cheeseburgers, hotdogs, Boucher Family Farms popcorn, and other ballpark favorites.