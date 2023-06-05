Izzy Burkhardt of Dwight, an undergraduate at Southern Illinois University, has been awarded a Golden Apple Scholarship.

The Golden Apple Scholars of Illinois is a teacher preparation and scholarship program for high school seniors, and first- and second-year Illinois college students who have the determination and drive to be excellent teachers in Illinois schools-of-need. Approximately 400 scholarships are awarded from 2,000 applications.

General requirements for the award:

U.S. citizen, eligible non-citizen or DACAmented student and resident of Illinois

Illinois High School Senior, Illinois Partner University Freshman or Sophomore, Illinois Community College Student.

Academic Requirements Every application submitted to Golden Apple Scholars receives a holistic review. This means every piece of your application is reviewed and considered in order to make a decision. One single item does not determine your application decision



Golden Apple inspires, develops and supports teacher and school leader excellence, especially in schools-of-need.

Through our unique programming, Golden Apple honors outstanding teachers and school leaders; they, in turn, support the growth and development of preservice teachers; they also support our Golden Apple Scholars in their early years of teaching through hands-on, personalized mentoring. This is particularly important as the teacher shortage across the country continues to grow.

Golden Apple will make a material difference in resolving the teacher shortage through its Scholars and Accelerators programs by expanding the pipeline of highly effective, diverse educators.

Our leading-edge education preparation through the Golden Apple Scholars and Accelerators programs deliver exceptional teachers who make an impact from day one. We help students thrive in the classroom and in life.

Golden Apple elevates the teaching and school leadership professions through recognition of master teachers and school leaders with the Golden Apple Awards for Excellence in Teaching & Leadership. Award recipients play an important role in preparing the next generation of teachers by providing instruction and mentorship to future teachers in the Golden Apple Scholars and Accelerators programs.