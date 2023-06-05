NORMAL, IL, June 4, 2023 – A Heartland Community College student is recipient of the Student Trustee Excellence Scholarship presented by the Illinois Community College Trustees Association (ICCTA).

Rodney Billerbeck II, former Student Trustee at Heartland Community College, is 2023 Gigi Campbell Student Trustee Excellence Scholarship.

The Gigi Campbell Student Trustee Excellence Scholarship recognizes the Illinois community college system’s outstanding student board members.

Billerbeck served as Student Trustee from 2022-2023. During his tenure at Heartland, Billerbeck was been actively involved on campus, serving as a Student Ambassador and participating in organizations such as Professional Agricultural Students and Collegiate Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), where he won national titles in both clubs. A May 2023 graduate, Billerbeck will be pursuing an Agricultural Business degree at Illinois State University in the fall.

“Rodney has been an excellent representative for Heartland students and for the College during his tenure as Student Trustee,” said Heartland Community College President Keith Cornille. “This state award is well deserved.”

As a recipient of the Gigi Campbell Student Trustee Excellence Scholarship Billerbeck exhibited the following accomplishments during his tenure:

Has made notable efforts to communicate with students, providing a viable means for feedback from the student body Is a functioning member of the board of trustees, taking part in discussions, both open meetings and closed sessions How much time has this student devoted to community service during their college enrollment Has acted in the best interests of the students, the college, and the system and has knowledge of the issues facing students through interaction with the student government and campus organizations Has reported on the problems and accomplishments of individual students and student organizations at board meetings Has been an asset to the board and the college



Billerbeck was recognized at the Annual ICCTA Award Banquet held at the Marriott Hotel and Conference Center in Normal where he was presented with a $500.00 scholarship award.