Homes built before 1978 have a greater likelihood of containing lead paint. About 75 percent of Illinois homes built before 1978 contain some lead-based paint. Other exposures may be from imported goods or food containing lead.

Effective July 1, 2023, the updated zip code list will apply for blood lead testing guidance. Per the Lead Poisoning and Prevention Code, children 6 years of age or younger should be tested by their medical provider for lead poisoning when the child resides or frequently visits an area defined as high risk by the Department.

High risk zip codes for Grundy County include Coal City, Gardner, Kinsman, Mazon, Morris, South Wilmington, and Verona.

It is important for blood lead to be tested as lead exposure in children is often difficult to see. Most children have no obvious immediate symptoms. The health effects of exposure are more harmful to children less than six years of age because their bodies are still developing and growing rapidly. Young children also tend to put their hands or other objects, which may be contaminated with lead dust, into their mouths.

If there is suspicion that a child may have been exposed to lead, parents should talk to their child’s healthcare provider. Healthcare providers and most local health departments, including Grundy County

Health Department, can test for lead in the blood.

For more information, please visit https://dph.illinois.gov/topics-services/environmental-health- protection/lead-poisoning-prevention.html.