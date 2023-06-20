Phase I

Build Health Department Facility, may include the Health Department, Regional Office of Education, Community Action, Child Advocacy Center and others.To be completed in 2025

Phase II

Relocate County Clerk, County Assessor and County Treasurer to the Administration Building.

To be completed in TBD

Phase III

Renovate existing Courthouse to serve as Judicial Center of all court-related services.

To be completed in TBD