An Explanation of the Process to result in the moving of several county offices.
Grundy County seeks to relocate departments so as to better house complimentary services and respond to the growing needs of the community. This is the first step in a multi-year, phased process to build a new facility intended to house complimentary services, which may include the Health Department, Regional Office of Education, Community Action, Child Advocacy Center and others.
Phase I
Build Health Department Facility, may include the Health Department, Regional Office of Education, Community Action, Child Advocacy Center and others.To be completed in 2025
Phase II
Relocate County Clerk, County Assessor and County Treasurer to the Administration Building.
To be completed in TBD
Phase III
Renovate existing Courthouse to serve as Judicial Center of all court-related services.
To be completed in TBD
Assessment efforts began in early 2022, and included evaluating programmatic need, expected growth in population (and services), and visiting potential existing real estate.
An internal workgroup comprised of County and Health Department leadership and Board members met regularly to evaluate findings. The workgroup includes: Mary Kucharz (County Administrator), Matt Melvin (County Finance Director), Alec MacDonald (County Purchasing Manager), Joan Harrop (Board of Health), Dean Marketti (Board of Health) and Michelle Pruim (Public Health Administrator). Additional staff or Board members have been included as needed.
Upon public release of Request for Qualifications in June 2022 for Phase I of the process, four bids were received. One bid was unanimously selected by the workgroup, and recommended to the full County Board for consideration. In September 2022, the County Board unanimously approved to pursue design/build services with Kluber & Associates and Architects for Phase I.
In April 2023, Kluber & Associates were selected to pursue design services for Phase II of the process. To date, all Elected Officials and County Department heads have engaged with Kluber to express programmatic need and community interests.
Please see attached Fact Sheets and Drawings for information related to the growth in the community, the County Board’s commitment to efficiently meet those needs responsibly, and visual representation of potential new facility.
Additional information can be found at County website (https://www.grundycountyil.gov/), including timelines and other public documents related to this project.
For more information about opportunities of collaboration and partnership, please contact County Chairman Chris Balkema at cbalkema@grundycountyil.gov.
For information about Health Department programs, please contact Public Health Administrator Michelle Pruim at mpruim@grundyhealth.com or 815-941-3404.