On June 7, 2023 there was a groundbreaking ceremony at DTHS for the Trojan Athletic Facility. Construction will start Monday, June 12 and it is anticipated the facility will be operational around the end of 2023.
The 24,000 sq. ft. facility will house 2 full courts, a separate area for 2 batting cages and pitcher’s mounds, a full size wrestling room, indoor/outdoor restrooms and storage.
Narvick Brothers Construction is the Construction Manager of the project.
Pictured are Max Sulzberger, DTHS Board Vice President; Josh DeLong, DTHS Superintendent and Tim Henson, DTHS Board President.