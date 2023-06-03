The Church of Hope in Gardner is once again offering FREE VBS June 19-23, 2021 from 9:30-11:30. We would like to invite all children ages 4 (must be potty trained) to 4th grade to join us! There will be music, crafts, storytelling, recreation, science, and just plain fun! The Church of Hope is located at 202 North Monroe (corner of Monroe and Jefferson streets).

Vacation Bible School is FREE every year. Registration forms will be available at the following locations: South Wilmington post office, Gardner post office, Casey’s in Gardner, Gardner Laundromat, and Cici and Lala’s. There is a drop box for registration forms located on the alley on the side of the church by the red door. Pre-registration is very helpful for planning purposes, but is not required. If you have any questions or would like to volunteer to help, please feel free to call the church or Samantha Tyler at 815-261-6417. We can always use volunteers and will give community service hours to junior high and high school students.