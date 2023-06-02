State legislators will take a wetlands tour to learn about natural solutions to combat nutrient pollution and promote sustainable agriculture, state and federal funding opportunities, and the importance of conservation practices in reducing nutrient runoff, improving water quality, and lessening flood impacts. The event will be followed by media availability with Representative Sonya Harper, Senator Dave Koehler, Kelly McGinnis with the Mississippi River Network, and Jill Kostel with the Wetlands Initiative.

When:

June 12, 2023

10:30 AM – 2:00 PM CT

Where:

Feather Prairie Farm

23335 E 3200 N Rd, Dwight, IL 60420

Who:

Organized by the Mississippi River Legislative Caucus with The Wetlands Initiative and Mississippi River Network.

Legislator attendees include Sen. Tom Bennet, Rep. Jason Bunting, Rep. Sonya Harper, Sen. Dave Koehler, and Sen. Rachel Ventura

Why:

As the Mississippi River watershed continues to experience historic rates of nutrient pollution and flooding, the need increases for natural solutions that improve soil health, reduce flooding, and address pollution runoff. Legislators will discuss policy solutions on the state level as well as ways to leverage all the recent state and federal funding opportunities to support nature-based solutions and thus support the ecosystem and economy.