Emington 3rd of July will be returning after a 5-year hiatus .

Come to Emington, there will be plenty to do that day. It starts with an awesome countryside tractor drive from the Bunting Bros. toolshed. Registration for the event starts at 9:00AM and the drive will begin at 10:00. Contact Lee Bunting for further information 815-674-0617. The route will also include going around the square in Emington twice at approximately 11:00 a.m. and then returning to the toolshed.

At 2 p.m. starts “Cruising with Mike” Car show. Contact Mike Crouch 815-867-6417 for car entries. The cars will be judged at 3:00 p.m. and winners announced at 4 p.m.

At 3 p.m. will start the flea market and at 3:30 p.m. the Kiddie and Adult tractor pull commence.

For entries into the Flea Market call Jerry at 779-306-0680. From 4-6 p.m. Bingo will be played at the Roadrunners restaurant and again after the parade.

Come check out the new Emington Museum located in the Village Hall. Pam and Mike Crouch have been working very hard on putting this together. If you should have any memorabilia of Emington and are willing to donate or loan it to the museum contact Pam Crouch at 815-514-6665.

The highlight of the 3rd of July, the parade will kick off at 6:30 pm. This year’s theme is “Patriotic.” Entries will be judged according to categories: Walkers, motorists, golf carts/ATV’s, floats, and bicyclists. If interested in participating in the parade, please email marciadrach@hotmail.com for an entry form. Remember you go around the square not only once, but twice!

Following the parade there will be carnival games, rock painting, petting zoo, and The Wheel. There is a 50/50 drawing, so buy your chances now. They are $5 or 3 for $10. The winner will be drawn at 8 p.m. on the 3rd and immediately following will be the “Back Alley Boozemen” performing with a break at dusk (approx. 9:15) for the fireworks.

Tabitha Furlano from the Roadrunners restaurant will be serving sandwiches and beer at their Beer Garden and the Emington Legion Post and Auxiliary along with the help of the Emington 4-H Tractor Wheels , will be serving pizza, hotdogs, popcorn, water and pop at the Fire Station.

So come one and all for a great time to Emington. “The little town with a big heart.”