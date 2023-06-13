The Dwight Village Board of Trustees met Monday, June 12. All Trustees were in attendance.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
- Payments of June 12, 2023, bills for $51,489.56 were approved.
PUBLIC FORUM
- None
PRESIDENT’S REPORT
- Mayor Paul Johnson reported there was been some business interest at the Megasite location. There is more than one party involved and there could be a need for more than the current 400 acres. The Greater Livingston County Economic Development Council is working with the Village and businesses involved.
- The donation for the little league scoreboard at Garrett Park by Pattern Energy Windfarm is being pursued.
VILLAGE REPORTS
- Village Administrator Crissy Livingston:
- New Village Clerk Nicole Bozarth will begin June 22.
- Stevenson Pool opening week average attendance was 272 with a high of 368 swimmers on Tuesday May 30. These were free admittance days and were so well attended, similar days will be planned throughout the summer.
- Bids have gone out for Smart Water meters.
- Lions Lake playground equipment order shipment is projected to ship in August.
- EMS Director Michael Callahan:
- On Wednesday during EMS Week Morris Hospital held their awards ceremony and recognized eleven Dwight EMS employees for various calls throughout the year.
- One of the medics will be going on FMLA leave.
- Chief of Police Mike Nolan:
- The two recruits at the Police Academy are in week six of sixteen and doing well.
- One Officer has gone on to FMLA leave and one has left the Department for another position.
- A new squad car on order should be available in July.
- Public Works Director Cory Scoles
- NICOR work on Park Street is progressing
- Work on William Street is underway.
- Black dirt excavated from the High School Practice Facility is being stored on Village property.
ACTION RESULTING FROM COMMITTEE MEETINGS
- Ordinance committee Monday, May 22nd
- The Gaming Ordinance was reviewed and updated.
- Parking lots at the corner of Mazon and Franklin will be marked as “Public Parking”.
- Utility committee June 12th
- Purchase for JWC Grinder Speed Reducer $2,544.60 was approved.
- Purchase for Plant non warranty Roof Repair $1,500.00 was approved.
- Purchase for Air conditioning repair/replacement
- A curb cut request at 1404 Greenfield Road was approved.
- The Route 66 Bike path scope was updated.
OLD BUSINESS
- WWTP Improvement pay request #3 to Commercial Mechanical, Inc $112,254.90 was approved.
NEW BUSINESS (All Approved)
- Recommendation to donate the remaining Tornado Relief funds (approximately $4300) from the Midland Bank account to Dwight Economic Alliance.
- Approve payment to Entrée Solutions for Village computers $22,074.95.
- WWTP added SCOPE to Cut & Remove spool / F & I new flange spool $9,800.
- Tino’s Tacos request for liquor license change from Class A (on-premises) to Class C (off premise) pending State approval.
- Refer Elizabeth Ranieri proposal for Adult Daycare in her home to Plan Commission (Approved pending input from Village Attorney)
- DEA request to donate four Welcome to Dwight signs and asking to waive sign permit fee.
- DEA request to utilize the depot on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays from June – August for Live Music.
- Aly Anne’s Sound Amplification Permit Request starting at noon on June 23 – 25
- Aly Anne’s Street Permit Request starting at noon on June 23 – 25
- Recommendation for the Junior High School baseball team to use Renfrew Park for baseball games during the construction of the field house.
- Recommendation for Dwight Youth Football to utilize the Tball field grass area for practices instead of the grade school for the summer/fall 2023.
- Approval to hire (2) Part time EMS employees. (Approved contingent on meeting all system requirements)
ACTION FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION
- The Board approved a stipend for the swim teach coach for the pool and approved moving an EMS Basic to an EMS Paramedic.