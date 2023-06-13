The Dwight Village Board of Trustees met Monday, June 12. All Trustees were in attendance.

FINANCIAL REPORTS

Payments of June 12, 2023, bills for $51,489.56 were approved.

PUBLIC FORUM

None

PRESIDENT’S REPORT

Mayor Paul Johnson reported there was been some business interest at the Megasite location. There is more than one party involved and there could be a need for more than the current 400 acres. The Greater Livingston County Economic Development Council is working with the Village and businesses involved.

The donation for the little league scoreboard at Garrett Park by Pattern Energy Windfarm is being pursued.

VILLAGE REPORTS

Village Administrator Crissy Livingston: New Village Clerk Nicole Bozarth will begin June 22. Stevenson Pool opening week average attendance was 272 with a high of 368 swimmers on Tuesday May 30. These were free admittance days and were so well attended, similar days will be planned throughout the summer. Bids have gone out for Smart Water meters. Lions Lake playground equipment order shipment is projected to ship in August.

EMS Director Michael Callahan: On Wednesday during EMS Week Morris Hospital held their awards ceremony and recognized eleven Dwight EMS employees for various calls throughout the year. One of the medics will be going on FMLA leave.

Chief of Police Mike Nolan: The two recruits at the Police Academy are in week six of sixteen and doing well. One Officer has gone on to FMLA leave and one has left the Department for another position. A new squad car on order should be available in July.

Public Works Director Cory Scoles NICOR work on Park Street is progressing Work on William Street is underway. Black dirt excavated from the High School Practice Facility is being stored on Village property.



ACTION RESULTING FROM COMMITTEE MEETINGS

Ordinance committee Monday, May 22nd The Gaming Ordinance was reviewed and updated. Parking lots at the corner of Mazon and Franklin will be marked as “Public Parking”.

Utility committee June 12 th Purchase for JWC Grinder Speed Reducer $2,544.60 was approved. Purchase for Plant non warranty Roof Repair $1,500.00 was approved. Purchase for Air conditioning repair/replacement A curb cut request at 1404 Greenfield Road was approved. The Route 66 Bike path scope was updated.



OLD BUSINESS

WWTP Improvement pay request #3 to Commercial Mechanical, Inc $112,254.90 was approved.

NEW BUSINESS (All Approved)

Recommendation to donate the remaining Tornado Relief funds (approximately $4300) from the Midland Bank account to Dwight Economic Alliance.

Approve payment to Entrée Solutions for Village computers $22,074.95.

WWTP added SCOPE to Cut & Remove spool / F & I new flange spool $9,800.

Tino’s Tacos request for liquor license change from Class A (on-premises) to Class C (off premise) pending State approval.

Refer Elizabeth Ranieri proposal for Adult Daycare in her home to Plan Commission (Approved pending input from Village Attorney)

DEA request to donate four Welcome to Dwight signs and asking to waive sign permit fee.

DEA request to utilize the depot on the 1 st and 3 rd Wednesdays from June – August for Live Music.

and 3 Wednesdays from June – August for Live Music. Aly Anne’s Sound Amplification Permit Request starting at noon on June 23 – 25

Aly Anne’s Street Permit Request starting at noon on June 23 – 25

Recommendation for the Junior High School baseball team to use Renfrew Park for baseball games during the construction of the field house.

Recommendation for Dwight Youth Football to utilize the Tball field grass area for practices instead of the grade school for the summer/fall 2023.

Approval to hire (2) Part time EMS employees. (Approved contingent on meeting all system requirements)

ACTION FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION

The Board approved a stipend for the swim teach coach for the pool and approved moving an EMS Basic to an EMS Paramedic.