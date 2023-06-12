Scholastic achievement award: Erin Anderson & Njomza Asllani, and Megan Livingston.

Conference

1st team Averi Jury

2nd team Erin Anderson

Honorable Mention Taylor Heath & Megan Livingston

Individual awards:

MVP: Erin Anderson

MIP: Sarah Parker

Offensive player: Averi Jury

Defensive player: Megan Livingston

Trojan Tough: Madi Ely

Averi Jury, Erin Anderson & Megan Livingston named to the ICA (Illinois Coaches Association) all state team.

Averi Jury was listed to the IHSA “All Time Records” list for most consecutive hits in a season. She is tied for 7th in the state with 13 hits from April 20th- May 2nd.