Dwight township high school softball awards 22-23 season

Scholastic achievement award: Erin Anderson & Njomza Asllani, and Megan Livingston.
Conference
1st team Averi Jury
2nd team Erin Anderson
Honorable Mention Taylor Heath & Megan Livingston
Individual awards: 
MVP: Erin Anderson
MIP: Sarah Parker
Offensive player: Averi Jury
Defensive player: Megan Livingston
Trojan Tough: Madi Ely
Averi Jury, Erin Anderson & Megan Livingston named to the ICA (Illinois Coaches Association) all state team.

Averi Jury was listed to the IHSA “All Time Records” list for most consecutive hits in a season. She is tied for 7th in the state with 13 hits from April 20th- May 2nd. 

 

Erin Anderson, Sarah Parker, Avery Scheuer, Njomza Asllani, Maci Johnson, Samantha Harsh, Taylor Heath, Averi Jury, Taylor Frobish, Madi Ely Not picture Sophie Buck & Megan Livingston.

 

Scholastic Achievement Award: Erin Anderson & Njomza Asllani. Not pictured: Megan Livingston

 

Conference: 1st team Averi Jury,  2nd team Erin Anderson.  Honorable Mention: Taylor Heath & Megan Livingston (not pictured).

 

MVP: Erin Anderson

 

MIP: Sarah Parker

 

Trojan Tough: Madi Ely 

 

Offensive player: Averi Jury

 

Defensive player: Megan Livingston