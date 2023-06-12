Dwight township high school softball awards 22-23 season
Scholastic achievement award: Erin Anderson & Njomza Asllani, and Megan Livingston.
Conference
1st team Averi Jury
2nd team Erin Anderson
Honorable Mention Taylor Heath & Megan Livingston
Individual awards:
MVP: Erin Anderson
MIP: Sarah Parker
Offensive player: Averi Jury
Defensive player: Megan Livingston
Trojan Tough: Madi Ely
Averi Jury, Erin Anderson & Megan Livingston named to the ICA (Illinois Coaches Association) all state team.
Averi Jury was listed to the IHSA “All Time Records” list for most consecutive hits in a season. She is tied for 7th in the state with 13 hits from April 20th- May 2nd.