REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT TOWNSHIP HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT #230

Held in the Dwight Township High School Board Room on June 21, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.

Board President Tim Henson called the meeting to order at 6:07 p.m.

PRESENT: Chris Bunting; Kim Frauli; Tim Henson; Joel Sandeno; Eric Scheuer; Max Sulzberger; Jake Tjelle

ABSENT: None

Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary; Andy Pittenger, Principal; Cathy Ferguson, AD

PUBLIC COMMENT – None

REPORT OF BOARD COMMITTEES OR REPRESENTATIVES

Mr. Pittenger’s report stands as read.

Ms. Ferguson’s report stands as read.

Mr. DeLong reported that the summer projects are moving along. He stated that the summer work crew is doing a great job, especially Mr. Connor and Mr. Caridi and his crew that is working on the new storage area on the west end of the gym. He told the Board that the epoxy floor has been completed in the Concession Stand and work will progress on that as time allows this summer. He had a discussion with the construction manager on the practice facility project, stating that we intend to stick to the original timeline. He was hoping to see more progress at this point. The construction manager stated that they are waiting on rebar to pour the concrete. He did note that the parking lot site has been dug as well.

SUPERINTENDENT REPORT

Mr. DeLong reported on the following items:

Assignments have been set for the JAC in Chicago on November 17-19. We will once again be staying at the Hotel Intercontinental. More information will come as the conference gets closer. Quotes have been received to add wraps to our front doors, gym entrance doors and the Concession Stand roll-up doors. These wraps will make the buildings look better but they will also add privacy and safety since you can look out through them but not look in. The amount of the quote is less than $9,000. It could be paid for out of Fund 60. Mr. DeLong reported that the final Tax Levy numbers have come in and the EAV did not come in as high as predicted; however, our rate did slightly decrease from 2.36 to 2.359. We will receive approximately $196,259 more in our extension than last year. Mr. DeLong reported that we currently have a large cafeteria unpaid fee balance of approximately $4,200. Mr. DeLong reported that summer camps have gone very well so far. He noted that for next year he would like to be able to reduce the cost for families and will work towards a solution for that before next summer. Mr. DeLong wants to change the Monday early releases to full SIP days in the 2024-25 school year. He noted that we would have to hold a public hearing on this waiver in order to make this change, and he plans to add that to the August agenda.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Enter Executive Session at 6:25 p.m. to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the public body or legal counsel for the public body, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee of the public body or against legal counsel for the public body to determine its validity; According to Section 2, subsection c, #1 of the Open Meetings Act. Roll call. All voted aye. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

Items for consideration on this month’s Consent Agenda are as follows:

Minutes of the May 17, 2023 Regular Board Meeting Minutes of the May 17, 2023 Special (Sine Die) Board Meeting Bills Authorize Payment of Fiscal 2023 Bills Authorize Payment of July 2023 Bills Authorize Employment of New Faculty/Staff Members (2023-23) Approve Resignation, Stephanie Flott, .5 Student Council Sponsor Approve Resignation, Amy DeMarse, .5 Student Council Sponsor Approve Employment, Anne Simms, Cross Country Coach Approve Employment, Jeremy Kenny, 2/3 Wrestling Coach Approve Employment, Luke Standiford, 1/3 Wrestling Coach Approve Employment, Jordan Christensen, .5 Freshman Class Sponsor Approve Employment, Katy Kaluzny, .5 Freshman Class Sponsor Approve Employment, Justin Fox, Assistant Girls Basketball Coach

\UNFINISHED BUSINESS

The final proposal for the 2022-23 Amended Budget has been presented.

NEW BUSINESS

Mr. DeLong and Mr. Pittenger addressed questions regarding Valedictorian/Salutatorian, Class Rank and Cum Laude along with other options. He noted that we will be changing Awards Night next year. We will bring back more academic awards to Graduation night with all other awards held on Awards Night. Also he informed the Board that the reason we did away with Val/Sal and Class Rank years ago was that universities were telling our admin that it was hurting our small school students instead of helping them when it came to comparing them to larger school students. The Board decided to table this discussion for more research and a future discussion at the August meeting. Board member Frauli would like to see more AP classes. Mr. DeLong noted that it is difficult to add more AP classes in a small school, especially with the teacher shortage, and due to difficulty in scheduling.

Mr. DeLong reported that the lowest responsible bidder for the new parking lot was Narvick Brothers Construction with a bid of $190,620.

Mr. DeLong presented a 2-year cooperative agreement with Gardner South Wilmington HS for Cross Country, Track, Golf, Wrestling and Football. This contract would sunset in 2025.

Mr. DeLong asked for approval of the Resolution Authorizing an Interfund Transfer of $3,000,000 from the Education Fund to the O&M Fund for the purpose of paying for a new practice facility.

Mr. DeLong has reviewed the past Executive Session minutes and recommends keeping all of them closed.

Mr. DeLong presented the proposed renewal for property/casualty/liability insurance from PSIC. They are proposing an increase of $14,205.39, which is a 16.09% increase over last year’s premium.

Mr. DeLong presented the first reading of PRESS Plus Policy 112 updates to the Board. The second reading and approval will be held at the August Regular meeting.

Mr. DeLong presented a new 3-year contract for Tech Assistant Demitrius Skrapates. The new salary for Skrapates for the 2023-24 school year will be $55,000 and the GS will be responsible for half of the cost of the contract.

Moved by Tjelle, seconded by Frauli, to adjourn the meeting at 7:07 p.m. Voice vote. All voted aye. Motion carried.