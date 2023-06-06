Dwight Township High School will be accepting nominations for the Athletic Department Hall of Fame. The forms can be found online @ www.dwight.k12.il.us or in the high school office. Monday – Thursday 7:30AM – 4PM. If you search online, once you are on the public school website, click on ‘Schools’, “Sports”, “Hall of Fame”, then ‘Athletic Hall of Fame Nomination’. Deadline for the nominations will be June 14 @ 5PM. Please turn nominations into the high school office OR you may email cathy.ferguson@dwight.k12.il.us Contact Cathy Ferguson @ 815.584.6202 with any questions.