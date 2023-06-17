Tri-Point FFA HONORED AT STATE CONVENTION

SPRINGFIELD – Members of the Tri-Point FFA chapter attended the 95th annual Illinois State FFA Convention June 13-15 along with more than 5,000 other FFA members, advisors, and guests. With a 2023 theme of “Electrify,” the three-day event annually recognizes achievements of Illinois FFA members, elects the major state officer team, and celebrates agriculture.

During the convention, the following awards were presented to the Tri-Point FFA:

Illinois State FFA Degree: Chase Hummel was conferred with the State FFA Degree by the Illinois Association for meeting all requirements including productive financial investments and earnings in a supervised agricultural experience and FFA participation, leadership, and academic excellence. The State FFA Degree is the highest achievement an FFA member can achieve in Illinois; less than 2% of members statewide earn this prestigious recognition.

Goat Production State Proficiency Winner: Chase Hummel was selected as the State FFA Proficiency Winner in Goat Production. Chase is the son of Dale and Holly Hummel. As a member of the Tri-Point FFA Chapter, he is advised by Jenna Baker and Kaylee Shouse. For his SAE, Chase works at Hummel Livestock, a competitive meat goat breeding operation that specializes in selling to 4-H and FFA families across the country. His responsibilities range from feeding goats to assisting in embryo transfer work. He also assists in ensuring that goats are ready to be pictured for online sales, and maintaining client relations. Through this SAE, he has gained practical work experience and has strengthened his work ethic.

State Star in Agricultural Placement Finalist – District 2: Chase Hummel was selected as the 2023 District 2 State Star in Agricultural Placement. Working for a competitive meat goat breeding operation, Hummel Livestock has allowed Chase to grow his expertise in the meat goat world and give him experiences that will allow him to grow professionally.

Students at the convention were greeted with activities including a career fair featuring colleges and agribusinesses and an opportunity to engage in the history of Illinois’ capital city. The sessions featured addresses by National FFA Eastern Region Vice President Gracie Murphy, of Illinois, and from each of the retiring major state officers.