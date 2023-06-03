Braceville Elementary School District #75 (BES) has recently been recognized by the Midwest PBIS Network for their work toward successfully implementing a school-wide framework that, according to national research, leads to improved student outcomes both with social-emotional competence and academics. To earn this achievement, schools must meet specific criteria which changes and evolves each year as determined by the Midwest PBIS network. BES has been recognized consistently since the 2014-2015 school year. Braceville again received recognition for the 2022-2023 school year as well as earned both of the available additional badges for the 2022-2023 school year: the Action Planning badge and the Storytelling badge.

By establishing this framework, BES increases consistency of effective instruction, builds staff knowledge and skills so they can support all learners, uses data to proactively identify and support students, and creates a culture that supports stronger relationships with students and their families. This framework is aimed at increasing the number of students who graduate ready for a career or college.