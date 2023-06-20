Gary Allen Grieff, 73, of Dwight, passed away June 18, 2023, peacefully at his home in Dwight, IL. Funeral services will be at 11:00am on Friday June 23, 2023 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Dwight, IL. Visitation will be held 10:00am until the time of services also at the church on Friday. Burial will be held at Goodfarm Cemetery in rural Dwight.

Gary was born February 6, 1950, in Morris, Illinois, son of Harold and Vera (Glenn) Grieff. He married Debra Spray on January 17, 1976, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Dwight. She survives in Dwight.

Also surviving are: his son, Scott (Melanie) Grieff of New Lenox, IL; daughter, Leslie (Scott) Gibbs of Morton, IL; grandchildren, Seth and Gabby Grieff and Stella and Levi Gibbs; brother, Clayton (LeAnn) Grieff of Odell, IL; sister, Sandra Kohl also of Odell, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a son in infancy Kyle Aaron Grieff.

Gary was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church and graduated Odell High School Class of 1968. He worked over the years as an operator at a chemical plant. He loved being a part of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, spending time with his family and being Papa to his grandchildren. He enjoyed playing Euchre and loved to fish. He will be sadly missed by his friends and family.

Memorials can be made in Gary’s name to Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

This obituary can be read and guestbook signed at www.hagermemorial.com.