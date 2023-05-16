On Memorial Day Americans remember those who have died in military service to the United States. The National Moment of Remembrance is an annual event that asks all citizens, wherever they are at 3 p.m. (local time), to pause for a duration of one minute in silent tribute to the men and women who have honorably served in uniform and to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation.

The 4th annual Taps Across America will again honor those military members. At 3 p.m. on Memorial Day, thousands of participants will be spread out across our nation to sound the 24 notes of our most solemn bugle call –Taps.

Buglers and trumpeters, along with other instrumentalists, will sound the call from their front porch, on their apartment balcony, in the driveway, on the sidewalk, and at cemeteries and memorials to make sure this musical tribute is given to those who, as President Abraham Lincoln put it, gave the last full measure of devotion.

Musicians can register to participate at www.TapsAcrossAmerica.org.







Taps Across America is sponsored by TAPS FOR VETERANS, an organization dedicated to finding buglers for funerals and memorial services. It was founded in 2012 by Jari Villanueva, a retired United States Air Force Master Sergeant who served as a bugler at Arlington National Cemetery for 23 years. Mr. Villanueva also served the State of Maryland for 10 years as the director of Military Funeral Honors for the Maryland Military Department.

Taps Across America started in 2020 as a way to commemorate Memorial Day during the COVID pandemic with performers sounding Taps in their neighborhood during the National Moment of Remembrance.

Taps will be heard at the National World War I Memorial at 3 p.m. EDT as part of the annual Taps Across America tribute.

The Doughboy Foundation is sponsoring buglers to sound Taps at 5 p.m. EDT on Memorial Day 2023 at all the major war memorials in Washington DC. The Doughboy Foundation sponsors the sounding of Daily Taps at 5 p.m. Eastern every day without fail at the National World War I Memorial in honor of our nation’s heroes.







