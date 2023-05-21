Summer reading signups set for Prairie Creek Library

Prairie Creek Library’s summer reading program, “Planting Seeds … Growing Readers,” aims to help occupy kids with fun and educational programs while avoiding the “summer slide” in reading skills.

Signups for the program will be from May 30-June 3. Forms are available at www.prairiecreeklibrary.org or at the library’s circulation desks. All residents of Dwight and the Prairie Creek Library District are welcome to participate. Anyone who is 6 years or older must have a library card that is in good standing to register, which means overdue books should be returned and fines paid from now prior to registering.

For children ages 0-4 years, the library’s weekly Toddler Time program offers two options to attend, at 10:30 a.m. on Mondays or Wednesdays each week.

Children entering grades K-5 in the fall will participate in events to build a flower. Each set of activities completed will earn the child a flower part and a prize. Events will include a flower hunt, Planting with Papa Mike, Dwight Woman’s Club Rock Painting, teddy bear garden party, shaker decorating and garden planting, exploring the world of frogs and toads, and painting a cactus.

For students entering grades 6-12, no general summer reading registration is required; rather students will sign up for the events they wish to attend.

Perfect Pictures Every Time will take place on June 3. Photographer Noah Frizzell will present ways to ensure capturing the perfect shot in a program both instructional and hands-on.

Teen Trivia will take place on June 16. Kids will team up to answer trivia from fun subjects like movies and music. In between categories, they will get out of their seats for quick games and a chance to win bonus points for their team.

On June 30, a program for teens as well as adults will be offered. Ghosts of Dwight will present tales of suspected supernatural happenings in our community.

This summer, when an adult or teen check out a book or audiobook, they will get to pick a flower from the library’s garden. Some flowers are specially marked as winners and earn the patrons a prize.