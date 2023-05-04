Tom Legner and Kaye Carter make a $5,000 donation on behalf of Silveus Insurance Group to the B+ Scholarship fund. The B+ Scholarship was inspired by Jerry Beier’s involvement and service to the community and surrounding areas. Jerry used his singing, announcing, and humor to bring the community together. His involvement across many events in Dwight and the surrounding areas brought a positive attitude to helping and supporting the communities we live in, and brought us all closer for it. With that attitude of community and service, starting in 2024 and with the help from Silveus Insurance Group, the B+ Scholarship fund will broaden our scope and include students who pursue Agriculture. Agriculture in Dwight is just another piece that makes our community strong.

B+ Scholarship fund team includes Gary & Sam Beier, Ray Beier, Tom Legner, Kaye Carter, and Tracy Anderson in addition to many of Jerry’s classmates and friends. The scholarship recognizes students who excel in high school, serve their community, and have a positive attitude for what they do.

Silveus Insurance Group exists to honor God and enrich the life of each person we encounter while helping the American farmer and rancher manage risk. Our fourth generation family owned and operated business has over 100 ag specialists who build strong relationships with their clients, assisting them with risk management solutions to help assure that their operation can thrive through turbulent times. We work with clients nationwide, helping to provide stability to the ag economy and the rural communities where our clients live and raise their families. Find out more at silveus.com.