Livingston County – 2023-24 Grant Funding

2023 Grant Funding

The mission of the Livingston County Mental Health Board is to assure that a comprehensive and coordinated community based system of effective and efficient mental health, developmental disability, and substance use services is available and accessible to all the residents of Livingston County in need of such services.

According to the authority contained in the Community Mental Health Act, ILCS, Chapter 405, Act 10, Section 0.1, et. Seq., funds allocated by the Mental Health Board shall be for mental health, substance use, and intellectual and or developmental disability services, and as defined by the local community mental health board.

In keeping with the Community Mental Health Act and the mission of the Livingston County Mental Health Board, funding is made available for programs and services annually. Local service providers who meet eligibility criteria and funding requirements may apply for annual funding through the submission of an on-line application. The funding application for FY 2024 is open and is posted on the website: https://www.lcmhb.com. The deadline for submission is Friday, May 19, 2023. Any questions, contact 815/844-7708.