Richard “Dick” Roche, 79, formerly of Emington, passed away at the El Paso Healthcare Center where he resided, on Friday, May 12, 2023.

Dick was born April 26, 1944, to Leo and Dorothy (Jacobs) Roche.

He attended Emington Elementary and Saunemin High schools. He worked at the William Fox Center in Dwight and later retired from there to work at Futures Unlimited in Pontiac.

He greatly admired and loved Elvis Presley and was a huge Yankees fan. Dick will be remembered as someone who never met a stranger and uncomplainingly accepted life.

He is survived by his mother, Dorothy, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Leo, and his brother, James Roche.

Services for Richard will be held at a later date. Hager Memorial Home in Dwight, IL, is in charge of the arrangements.

This obituary may be viewed, and a guestbook signed at www.calvertmemorial.com or visit us on Facebook.