Rep. Bunting Announces District Office Grand Openings

DWIGHT –State Representative Jason R. Bunting (R-Emington) is inviting residents of the 106th District to stop by the grand openings of his two local offices June 8 and 9.

“I am proud to announce the openings of my new district offices to serve residents of the 106th District,” Bunting said. “I hope friends and neighbors will stop by to say hello and find out about the state government services we can offer.”

Bunting will host an open house at his Watseka district office on Thursday June 8 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. The office is located at 342 W. Walnut Street. An open house will be held at the new district office in Dwight on Friday June 9 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. That office is at 132 E. Main Street. Light refreshments will be provided at each event.

“My staff and I will be on hand to answer questions or help with any issues local residents may be facing concerning state government,” Bunting added.

For more information, please contact Rep. Bunting’s office at (779) 218-3070.

Rep. Bunting represents the 106th district, which includes all or parts of Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, LaSalle, Livingston, McLean and Will Counties. Find out more at RepBunting.com.