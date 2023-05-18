The Redbird Track team had an amazing weekend at the IESA State track meet in Peoria this weekend. Many of the team came away with personal bests on the season and a number of medals.

The 4×200 relay team of Chloe Leithliter, Addison Taylor, Isabel Hakey, and June Woods took 5 seconds off their best time of the year, running 2:01.37 seconds to capture 6th place.

June Woods ran a personal best in the 400 to finish 10th.

The 4×400 relay team of June Woods, Isabel Hakey, Delaney Boucher, and Mikayla Chambers took 3 seconds off their best time to finish 11th.

Mikayla Chambers took 3 seconds off her best 400 meter time, running 62.32seconds to finish 3rd. Mikayla then ran 2:31.80 800 to finish 5th overall.

For the boys, Graham Meister finished 6th in the shot put and 5th in the Discus. Collin Bachand finished 17th in the Long Jump and 12th in the high jump. Walter Bradley finished 19th in the shot put.

Evan Olson finished 5th in the shot put and with a throw of 124’05” is your 7th grade Class 2A Discus Champion!