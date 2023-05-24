OSF St. James names new president

(Pontiac, Ill. | May 23, 2023) – Derrick Frazier, FACHE, has accepted the position of president for OSF HealthCare Saint James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center effective June 19.

In his new role, Frazier will lead OSF Saint James in aligning with the overall OSF HealthCare strategy. He will be responsible for directing internal operations at OSF Saint James and ensuring high-quality, cost-effective, and safe health care is consistently delivered.

He most recently served as chief executive officer at Morehouse General Hospital in Bastrop, Louisiana. Prior to that, he served as chief executive officer at Homer Memorial Hospital in Homer, Louisiana. Frazier earned a Bachelor of Science in biology from Savannah State University in Savannah, Georgia. He went on to earn a Master of Health Service Administration from Armstrong State University in Savannah, Georgia.

Frazier replaces Brad Solberg, who retired in March. Liz Davidson, DNP, RN, has been serving as the interim president for OSF Saint James for the last several months. She will continue to serve as vice president and chief nursing officer for OSF Saint James.