Joan Elaine McNamara, age 85, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Saturday May 27, 2023. Joan loved reading and traveling to visit children and family. She was born August 2, 1937 in Streator, Illinois to Karl and Ruth Kinkade. She was the eldest of two children. She graduated from Streator High School in 1955. Upon graduating high school, Joan attended Saint Joseph College of Nursing in Joliet, Illinois, graduating in 1958. She spent the next 43 years as a registered nurse dedicating her life to helping others.

Joan is survived by her husband of 60 years, Jerome; eldest son, Timothy (Debbie) and their four children, Jordan (Molly), Taylor, Josh (Shaylee) , Meaghan (Allen); and daughter Michele and her two children, Emily and Ryan; and youngest son, Daniel as well as seven great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Kinkade, father, Karl Kinkade, and brother, Roy Kinkade.

Funeral services to be held Friday June 2, 2023 visitation 10am and mass service 11am at Saint Patrick’s Church in Dwight, IL with Fr. Haake officiating. Burial will be in Mt Olivet Cemetery, Dwight, IL. To honor Joan’s love of reading, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Prairie Creek Public Library in Dwight, IL . Hager Memorial Home in Dwight is handling the arrangements.

The family would like to thank the staff at Sherbrook Village and Solace hospice for their loving care.