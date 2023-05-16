Jessica Turner Casey, Odell

On May 11, 2023, God reached down to Jessica Turner Casey and said, “Come with me.”

A celebration of life will be held at the Dwight United Methodist Church on June 11, 2023 at 5pm. Visitation will be held from 2pm until the time of services, also at the church. Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorials in honor of Jessica may be made to the Livingston County Humane Society.

Born February 15, 1990, to Bobbi (Jerry) Curl of Coal City and Kevin Turner of Dwight. Survived by her significant other Nathon Hogan of Odell, her children Audrina, Logan and Lorelai, brother Tim (Stephanie) Turner and niece Emerson of Newman IL., Extended family Steve, Megan, Calleigh, Talan, Kaysen VandeWerken, and Tyler, Cassidy and Emmett Curl and many loving Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. Also survived by her grandparents Judy Schott of Pontiac and Larry and Mary Ellen Turner of Dwight. Jessica was proceeded in death by her Grandfather Dave Schott and cousin Don Foley both of Pontiac.

Jessica graduated Dwight High School in 2008. Her love for family and friends was present everyday she shared with each of us. Jessica will be remembered for her generosity and compassion for helping others. This love and compassion also carried on to the care of many animals particularly helping rescue dogs. Jessica was a devoted Kansas City Chief fan and loved to watch her favorite team with family. She will be sadly missed by each one of us.