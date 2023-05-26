Donna Jean Earing

Donna was the first of twin girls born on Saturday, September 3, 1932 to Donald Lester Allen and Theora Lucille Oberholtzer Allen. She was born at the farm of her grandparents at Odell, Illinois. She graduated from Saunemin High School in 1951.

On March 31, 1951 she married Frank Leslie Earing in Odell, Illinois. He proceeded her in death on July 14, 1967. Surviving is children Carolyn (Stephen) Mastin of Hoopeston, Illinois, Donna Lynn Earing (Gale “Bud” Keeneth), Gerald (Janice) Earing, Kevin (Kathy) Earing all of Dwight, Illinois and Julie (Duane) Steber of Lancaster, Kentucky. There are 18 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren. Also, surviving is one sister, Virginia (Tim) Bassett, 6 nieces 8 nephews and several great nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were twin sister, Claudine Allen, her parents Donald and Theora, and her brother Lowell Allen, son Franklin Leigh Earing, two grandsons, James and Robert Spray.

Donna was an avid seamstress and enjoyed crocheting and knitting. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary #451 of Emington, Livingston County Homemakers Extension Association, United Methodist Church of Dwight. She volunteered teaching sewing, knitting, and crocheting to 4-H groups and youth throughout the county for many years. She served as an election judge and worked at Kaisers Dime Store. She was a farmer and housewife near Dwight.

Her funeral will be held on Thursday June 1, 2023 at 12:00 Noon at the Dwight United Methodist Church, Dwight, IL. with Pastor Mary Arnold officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:00am until the hour of services at the church. Burial will be in Broughton Township Cemetery. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Cullom is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to: The Livingston Homemakers Extension Association, American Legion Auxiliary Post #451 of Emington, Illinois, a scholarship fund for Dwight Township High School student pursuing a degree in the textile industry.

This obituary may be viewed and guestbook signed at www.calvertmemorial.com or visit our Facebook page.