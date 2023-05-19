Crystal Lynn Marie Nelson (nee Strohm)

Age 62, of Braidwood, IL passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, IL. Born February 5, 1961 in Joliet, IL to the late Melvin Gene and Sharon Eve (nee Favero) Strohm. She graduated from Gardner-South Wilmington High School with the Class of 1979. She became a certified nursing assistant, working at nursing homes and caregiving for many friends and family. She also worked as a bus monitor for special need students within the Coal City school districts. Crystal was an elder at the Church of Hope in Gardner, IL where she also operated the Food Pantry. She was the most caring, loving, and forgiving person that one could meet. She loved to entertain and never showed up to an occasion empty handed, she was known to always have a dish ready or a special cake baked. Her family meant everything to her, especially her grandchildren. She had a knack for sewing just about anything, but she adored making blankets for her loved ones. Surviving are her lifelong partner, Dennis Dalziel of Braidwood; two children, Cassandra (Mason) Wehrle of Toluca, IL and Jacob (Aaron) Nelson of Orland Park, IL; one step-daughter, Amanda (Chris) Sternisha of Wilmington, IL; seven grandchildren, Jaxson, Gavin, Lucas, Zane, Chase, Ethan, and Evan; three siblings, April (Robert) VanWinsen of Green Forest, AR, Belinda (Clayton) Brown of Red Banks, MS, and Jeffery Strohm of South Wilmington, IL; nieces and nephews, Sarah Kisner, Joseph and Travis VanWinsen, Andrew and Becky Brown, and Avery Strohm; numerous great nieces and nephews; and former father-in-law, Gary Nelson of Herscher, IL. Preceding her in death were her parents; step-daughter, Jessica Dalziel; niece, Cynthia VanWinsen; and former mother-in-law, Marlene Nelson. Visitation for Crystal will be at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory, Braidwood, Sunday, May 21, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of funeral services at 4:00 p.m. Cremation rites will be accorded following services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the family would be appreciated. For more information and to visit her online guestbook, please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com.