Beverly Jean Grant (nee Neece)

Age 82, of Gardner, IL passed away Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Morris Hospital in Morris, IL. Born July 10, 1940 in East Brooklyn, IL, to the late Delbert and Alice (nee Johnson) Neece. Graduate of the Gardner-South Wilmington High School with the class of 1958. Bev was a dedicated member of the Church of Hope in Gardner, where she proudly served as an Elder. She was also a member of the Jr. Women’s Club and the Style Show Committee Club. She enjoyed volunteering at the Rialto, lovingly referred to as a Rialto “Penguin” and also served on the committee for Grundy County Hospice. Amongst her dedicated volunteer efforts towards her community, she also worked alongside her husband, son, and brother-in-law, co-owning and operating several businesses, most recently Grant Bros. Construction and Grant Farms. Bev was the pillar of her family, whose love will be missed dearly, but she will forever live on within our memories. She will always be remembered as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. Surviving are the love of her life, husband of fifty-six years, Rodney Grant of Gardner, whom she married November 19, 1966 in Joliet, IL; one son, Duane Grant of Gardner; two daughters, Dawn (Stephen Wilhelmi) Grant of Mazon, IL and Tari (Casey) Barker of Hendersonville, TN; step-daughter, Carol Jarman of Clarksville, TN; her children held a special place in her heart, but her grandchildren are the ones who won her affection, also surviving are eight dear grandchildren, Chad Crater, Carissa Crater, Garrett Grant, Bennett Grant, Gage Barker, Grant Barker, Chassidy Sinks, and Nathan Jarman; four great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two sisters, Joan Utley of East Peoria, IL and Barb (Rick) Phillips of Gardner, whom she profoundly held a special bond with; and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and their families. Preceding her in death were her parents, Delbert and Alice; brother, John D. Neece; and three year old sister, Barbara Ann Neece. Cremation rites will be accorded. All family and friends are welcome to celebrate Bev’s life at the Church of Hope: 202 N. Monroe St., Gardner, Thursday, May 25, 2023 with a memorial visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of memorial services at 12:00 p.m. Dear Friend and Pastor, Jan Chandler will officiate. The funeral dinner will immediately follow and will be announced after the services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be directed to the Church or Hope or GSW Athletics. For more information and to sign her guestbook please log on to rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com or find us Facebook.