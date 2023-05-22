The Board of Education for Dwight Township High School District #230 is requesting sealed bids for a concrete parking lot south of our existing west student parking lot. Sealed bids will be received by the district office at Dwight Township High School located at 801 S. Franklin Street, Dwight, Illinois, 60420, until 9:00 a.m. local time, on Friday, June 2, 2023.

Each bid shall be labeled “Dwight Township High School Concrete Parking Lot” and shall be made to the attention of Mr. Josh DeLong, Superintendent. No bids will be received at any time after the specified closing time. All interested parties are invited to attend. Bidding documentation may be obtained at the district office or the district website, www.dwightk12.org

There will be a mandatory pre-bid meeting at 9:00 a.m. local time on Friday, May 26, 2023, in the District Office located at Dwight Township High School, 801 S. Franklin Street, Dwight, Illinois 60420.

Deb Conroy

Secretary of the Board of Education

Dwight Township High School #230