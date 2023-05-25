Charlee’s Closet, a children’s clothing store, has opened at 160 E Main Street, downtown Dwight.

The new business is a children’s boutique store with clothes from 0-3 months thru 12/14 for both boys and girls. The store, owned by Johanna McGann, is being combined with her other business “Knits By Jo” which has been going from craft show to craft show all over the area for the last 7 years and is very well known.

Charlee’s Closet will also be one of the only businesses open on Sundays this summer in all the small towns around.

A Grand Opening is being planned for Friday, June 9.

More information is available at the following sites: