The MVK Seniors met May 16 2023 at the Mazon American Legion for lunch by CNN and furnished by “The Whistle Stop” in Coal City.

President Sherry McIntosh called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was said. A silent prayer was said for the EMT’s, Police, Firemen and Women, and for all the deceased members who have passed.

Happy Birthday was sung for Helen Griffith, Sandra Chismarick and Myron Hexdall.Door. Prizes were won by Carol Bryant, Charlette Honrud and Joe Sereno. Connie Grieff will take over getting ill, happy birthday, get well, and more cards to the people who come to the Mazon Legion for lunch.

The Secretaries and Treasurer Reports were read and voted on by all.

The next meeting will be held June 20,2023 with Euchre at 10:30 and Bingo following the meeting.the meeting was adjourned by Betty Robinson and 2nd by Joe Sereno.

Anyone 60 or older is invited to join for a small donation.Be sure to call CNN at (1-815-941-1590) to make a reservation.







