The Mazon-Verona-Kinsman Elementary School District 2C held their Eighth Grade Graduation Ceremony on Monday, May 22, 2023 at 7:00 pm. The 35 graduates were:

Devon Akre            

Joseph Alexander Arnold            

Rayce Dylan Aukland

Aiden John Basaraba

Audrey Ronette Claypool

Liliana Conn             

Vivienne Hope Cronkrite                  

Claire Darling                        

Jesse Evev                        

Dane Thomas Ferrara

Pierce Anthony Gilbertson          

Ethan Gregory Hasselbring          

Francisco Hernandez                       

Lena Homberg                                   

Daniel Scott Isham            

Kendall Jones                                   

Kaylee Klinker                                   

Landon Macdonald

Tyler James David Maretta

Zachary Steven Naines

Blaire Michelle Nevins

Olivia Christine O’Donovan

Sarai Orozco

Hayden Olivia Pfeifer

Aaron Scott Phillips

Jennifer Ramirez

Tristen Dean Robinson

Brant Randall Roe

Tori Olivia Skelton

Gracie Anne Smith

Max Charles Sproull

Wyatt Marshall Vota

Sofia Vought

Aurora Sean Louise Weber

Makenzie Williams