The Mazon-Verona-Kinsman Elementary School District 2C held their Eighth Grade Graduation Ceremony on Monday, May 22, 2023 at 7:00 pm. The 35 graduates were:
Devon Akre
Joseph Alexander Arnold
Rayce Dylan Aukland
Aiden John Basaraba
Audrey Ronette Claypool
Liliana Conn
Vivienne Hope Cronkrite
Claire Darling
Jesse Evev
Dane Thomas Ferrara
Pierce Anthony Gilbertson
Ethan Gregory Hasselbring
Francisco Hernandez
Lena Homberg
Daniel Scott Isham
Kendall Jones
Kaylee Klinker
Landon Macdonald
Tyler James David Maretta
Zachary Steven Naines
Blaire Michelle Nevins
Olivia Christine O’Donovan
Sarai Orozco
Hayden Olivia Pfeifer
Aaron Scott Phillips
Jennifer Ramirez
Tristen Dean Robinson
Brant Randall Roe
Tori Olivia Skelton
Gracie Anne Smith
Max Charles Sproull
Wyatt Marshall Vota
Sofia Vought
Aurora Sean Louise Weber
Makenzie Williams