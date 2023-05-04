Morris Hospital Offers CPR and First Aid Training

April 28, 2023, MORRIS, IL – Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers is offering the American Heart Association’s Heartsaver CPR AED & First Aid Training course on Tuesday, May 23, from 4-8 p.m. at Shabbona School, 725 School St., Morris.

The course is for anyone interested in learning skills that could save the life of a loved one, friend, co-worker, or community member. Participants will learn the skills needed to perform high quality CPR, proper use of an automated external defibrillator (AED), relief of foreign-body airway obstruction, and basic first aid. The cost is $110 and includes American Heart Association materials.

Participants should enter through door 22 on the southwest side of the building.

Register online at www.morrishospital.org/events. For more information, call 815-705-7360.