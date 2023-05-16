Morris Hospital Earns Echocardiography Reaccreditation

May 16, 2023, Morris, Illinois – Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers has achieved a voluntary, three-year re-accreditation in Echocardiography from the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission (IAC) in the areas of adult transthoracic and adult stress echocardiography. The accreditation demonstrates Morris Hospital’s ongoing commitment to providing quality patient care in echocardiography and is the sixth re-accreditation since the original accreditation in 2005.

Accreditation by the IAC means Morris Hospital’s Cardio Diagnostics department has undergone an intensive application and review process and is found to be in compliance with the published standards, thus demonstrating a commitment to quality patient care in echocardiography. The IAC accreditation process assessed both the critical operational and technical components of Morris Hospital’s echo services, including representative case studies and their corresponding final reports.

“Echocardiography is a complex imaging technique that uses ultrasound to visualize and evaluate how the heart is functioning,” said Jennifer Shipley, cardiac sonographer and technical director of the Echo Lab at Morris Hospital. “The accuracy of the exam relies on the training and experience of both the cardiac sonographer who performs the exam and the physician that interprets the exam. We are very proud of the quality of our echo services at Morris Hospital.”

Dr. Syed Ahmed, Cardiologist, serves as Echocardiography Medical Director at Morris Hospital. Each of Morris Hospital’s four cardiac sonographers are registered by either the American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography or Cardiovascular Credentialing International.

Along with echocardiography, the Cardiology department at Morris Hospital offers a wide range of diagnostic tests that help physicians diagnose heart and circulation problems, including electrocardiograms, holter monitoring, stress testing, stress echocardiography, transesophageal echocardiogram, cardiolite nuclear stress testing, pharmacological stress testing, tilt table testing, and angiograms.

Treatment options available at Morris Hospital for cardiovascular problems include angioplasty, stenting, coronary atherectomy, pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, and cardioversion. Morris Hospital also offers a three phase cardiac rehabilitation program that is certified by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation.