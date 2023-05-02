May 2, 2023, MORRIS, IL – The Board of Directors at Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers has announced new officers and a new Board member.

Dave Bzdill is the new Board Chair, joined by Noreen Dollinger as Vice Chair, Steven Banghart as Secretary, and Kevin Olson as Treasurer.

Michelle Pruim, of Morris, was appointed as the newest Morris Hospital Board member. Pruim is the Administrator of the Grundy County Health Department, a position she has held since April 2019. Previously, she was the Health Department’s Financial Manager for 6 years.







**Editor’s Note: If you find the story above of value, consider clicking one of the Google ads embedded in the story. It costs you nothing but Google will give the website owner a few cents.

From 2005-2013, Pruim was Assistant Director of Corporate, Government and Foundation Relations at Saint Xavier University in Chicago. She holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Marquette University in Milwaukee and an MBA from Saint Xavier.

According to Brian Angwin, Immediate Past Chair of the Morris Hospital Board, Pruim’s role at the Grundy County Health Department made her an optimal addition.

“When we look at our Board as a whole, we want to be sure we have a representation of diverse personal and professional backgrounds that reflect our community,” said Angwin. “Between her role at the health department and residence in the community, Michelle understands local healthcare needs and challenges. Her enthusiasm and commitment to serving our community make her an excellent addition to the hospital Board.”

Pruim said being asked to serve on the Morris Hospital Board of Directors is an honor.

“Morris Hospital’s commitment to our community is remarkable,” said Pruim. “Over the past several years, I have witnessed the hospital evolve to meet the growing needs of Grundy County and surrounding communities, and I am excited to have a front row seat to its future.”







**Editor’s Note: If you find the story above of value, consider clicking one of the Google ads embedded in the story. It costs you nothing but Google will give the website owner a few cents.

“I’m also encouraged by the growing partnership between Morris Hospital and the Health Department,” she added. “It is through collaborations such as this that we are able to maximize opportunities for a healthier community.”

Pruim said her personal investment in the community is another reason she is looking forward to serving on the Morris Hospital Board.

“This is where my husband and I are choosing to raise our family, Pruim said. “I am committed to working with others for a brighter future for everyone.”

A resident of Morris for the past 10 years, Pruim serves on the NAMI Will-Grundy Advisory Board and helps facilitate NAMI’s Family to Family course in a volunteer capacity. She is an active member of Mission Bible Church in Morris where she volunteers as a greeter and member of the set up team.

The Board of Directors at Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers is made up of 11 volunteer members and is responsible for providing oversight and governance to ensure quality care and adherence to the hospital’s mission, setting strategic direction for the hospital, and overseeing hospital policies and financial matters. Also serving on the board with Pruim, Angwin, and the four officers are Dr. Patrick Halloran, Janis Hedenschoug, Dr. Dana Howd, Dr. Daniel Jurak, and Dr. Peter Roumeliotis.







**Editor’s Note: If you find the story above of value, consider clicking one of the Google ads embedded in the story. It costs you nothing but Google will give the website owner a few cents.