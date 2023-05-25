At 2:37 p.m. on May 22, 2023, Vermillion Valley E911 Dispatch received a call of a two-vehicle crash and fire at Illinois Route 47 and 2300 North Rd. in Livingston County.

The driver of a black 2014 Chevrolet utility vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene by Livingston County Deputy Coroner Shelly A. Lewis. Livingston County Coroner Danny Watson ordered an Autopsy.

The driver of the 2014 Chevrolet was positively identified as 62 year old James Lee Mixen of Dwight, IL.

The crash is under investigation by the Illinois State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit, Officers of Troop 5 and the Livingston County Coroner’s Office.

Assisting at the scene were the Illinois Department of Transportation, Selcas Ambulance, EMS, Saunemin Fire Department, Odell Fire Department, and Pontiac Fire Department. Cullom and Campus Fire Departments were also dispatched.