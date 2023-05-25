The following students have been named to the President’s List at Kankakee Community College for the Spring 2023 term. The following students have been named to the President’s List at Kankakee Community College for the Spring 2023 term.

To be named to the President’s List, a student must maintain a grade point average of 3.80 or higher and be enrolled in six or more credit hours.

Cabery: Elise Bruner.

Dwight: Megan Ochoa

Herscher: Amber Bauer, Allie Kohl and Emma Kroesch

The following students have been named to the Honors List at Kankakee Community College for the Spring 2023 term.

To be named to the Honors List, a student must maintain a grade point average between 3.25 and 3.79 and be enrolled in six or more semester hours.

Buckingham: Joshua Kersten and Alyssa Rattin.

Dwight: Kelsey Christensen.

Essex: Alayna Valone and Jessen Valone.

Herscher: Halie Kohl, Kade Kohl, Bryce Shields and Sarah Warren

