The Lady Trojans competed in the El Paso Class A Sectional last night. Issy Bunting won the Sectional title in the shot put with a mighty throw of 35′ 4.5″ which was more the 3 feet ahead of second place. Issy also threw the discus but did not advance to state. Katy Parker also competed in both events as well and did very well in her first sectional meet. Our final athlete, Brooklynn Todd, turned in times of 3:08.49 in the 800m and 6:48.65 in the 1600m which was just off her personal best in the 1600.
Congratulations!
Issy will compete at the State Finals at Eastern Illinois University next Thursday in Charleston. Prelims will occur on Thursday with the top 12 throwers advancing to finals on Saturday.