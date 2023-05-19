The IHSA Class A state track and field finals were held on Thursday, May 18 at Eastern Illinois University. Thursday was the preliminary competition to determine the finalists who will compete on Saturday. Issy Bunting was the lone athlete from DTHS. She had a throw in the shot put of 34′ 8.25″ which earned 16th place, out of 30 participants, in the prelims. The top 12 athletes advanced to Saturday’s finals. Issy did an outstanding performance in her first trip to the state meet as she was close to the 12th spot for the finals. Congratulations Issy.

