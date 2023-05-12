ILLINOIS STATE POLICE RELEASES VIDEO FOR OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING NEAR MT. VERNON

MT. VERNON – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Internal Investigation continues its investigation into the discharge of an Illinois State Police Officer’s duty weapon during a motorist assist on May 9, 2023 at 3:30 a.m. on Interstate 64 near milepost 72. During the incident, an altercation occurred and 23-year-old Brandon L. Griffin of Albuquerque, New Mexico brandished a firearm. Griffin and an officer exchanged gunfire and Griffin was fatally shot. An ISP officer was also shot and was taken to an area hospital. The Officer has since been released and is recovering at home.

Griffin’s wife, 31-year-old Christine J. Santos, was present at the time of the incident and is currently being held at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on a no-bond arrest warrant out of New Mexico for bond violations on a pending aggravated assault with a firearm case in which Griffin was her co-defendant.

In accordance with ISP’s commitment to integrity and public transparency, the video of the event is being made available to the public and can be found by clicking https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nc01KTJOEI8.

This video is being released after consultation with and authorization by the Jefferson County State’s Attorney. ISP provided Griffin’s mother the opportunity to review the video before its release to the public.

This remains an ongoing investigation being conducted by ISP and is under review by the Jefferson County State’s Attorney’s Office. No additional information is available at this time.