History Happy Hour

The Dwight Historical Society invites everyone to the Historic Depot on West Main Street for an evening of “what do you remember about Dwight………” memories sharing. Such as…..”What do you remember about Saturday nights in Dwight when everyone went to town”?

How about memories of the Blackstone Theater, ice skating, the Dime Store, Sock Hops, haircuts, grocery shopping and so much more.

Join in the fun on Sunday, June 11, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Everyone is welcome.