On May 11th The Grundy County Community Foundation held their annual Youth Philanthropy Banquet.

GSW High school awarded Five Non Profit organizations money to continue their work in the community. The charity groups receiving funds were Beans and Bites, Grundy County Sheriff’s Department-Shop With A Cop, GSW Student Assistance Fund, CASA, and Catholic Charities Mobile Food Truck division.

The Youth Philanthropy Initiative is a program of the Community Foundation of Grundy County, which hopes to cultivate young philanthropists who will follow the learned traditions of giving and serving their community throughout their lives. Each year, the Community Foundation of Grundy County allocates funds for the youth to grant to charitable organizations serving Grundy County.

GSW students at the event are Eva Henderson, Addison Fair, Maddie Olson, Colby Grieff, Avery Williams, and Taeryn Lardi.