Congratulations to the GSW High School 2023 Prom Court. 

GSW held their prom at The Odyssey Venue in Tinley Park on Friday, April 28.

 
Pictured left to right:
Seniors – Amelia Brock, Colby Grieff, Delaney Platt, Taeryn Lardi (QUEEN) and  Noah King (KING), Noah Wise, Brody Fatlan and Ryan Cacello.