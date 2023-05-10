The GSWB Tiger Track team took part in their sectional track meet in Morris on Saturday, May 6th. In the 13-team meet the Tigers crushed it, winning the 8th grade Boys Sectional Champion title. They also took the runner-up spot for 7th grade boys, 3rd for 8th grade girls and 4th for the 7th grade girls team!
The following athletes had top three performances:
100 M Dash:
Liv Siano- 8th grade – 1st- 13.50
Cameron Gray- 7th grade-3rd- 14.42
Tyler Gubbins- 8th grade- 1st- 11.76
200 M Dash:
Liv Siano- 8th grade-1st- 29.09
Tyler Gubbins- 8th grade- 1st-24.40
400 M:
Ellie Marquez- 7th grade-1st- 1:09.03
Tyler Gubbins- 8th grade- 1st- 54.84
800 M:
Ellie Marquez- 7th grade- 3rd-2:59.82
Aiden Bodine- 8th grade- 3rd- 2:33.24
Christopher Ozee-8th grade-1st- 2:28.21
1600:
Leah Olson- 7th grade- 2nd- 6:39
Chloe Biros- 8th grade- 1st- 6:20
Isaiah Bouwma-7th grade-1st- 5:48
Aiden Mack- 8th grade- 1st- 5:25
110 Hurdles:
Kash Olsen- 8th grade-3rd-21.56
4×100 Relay:
7th grade girls- 3rd place- Biros, D’Amico, Olson, Tousignant- 1:06.46
7th grade boys- 3rd place- Christensen, Allen, Christensen, Brown- 1:04.14
8th grade boys- 3rd place- Biros, Rice, Grimes, Millette- 58.66
4×200 M Relay:
7th grade girls- 2nd place- Pumfrey, Manzello, Cacello, Vermaat- 2:18.75
8th grade boys- 2nd place- Bodine, Cavaness, Ozee, Mack- 1:51.81
4×400 M Relay:
7th grade girls-1st place- Vermaat, Olson,
Manzello, Marquez- 5:17.65
8th grade boys- 1st place- Mack, Millette, Bodine, Ozee- 4:26.12
Shot Put:
Case Christensen- 7th grade- 2nd- 27’1
Kaden Cavaness- 8th grade- 3rd- 35’0.5
Holden Grimes-8th grade- 1st- 39’0
Discus:
Case Christensen- 7th grade- 1st- 95’6
Kaden Cavaness- 8th grade- 2nd-74’10
Holden Grimes- 8th grade-1st- 102’8
High jump:
Isaiah Bouwma-7th grade boys- 2nd- 4’5
Aiden Mack- 8th grade boys- 4’9
Long jump:
Olivia Siano- 8th grade- 1st- 14’3.5
We also had many athletes qualify for the state meet in East Peoria on May 12-13th. Congratulations to our State Qualifiers:
Olivia Siano- 100, 200, long jump
Tyler Gubbins- 100, 200, 400, 4×400 relay
Ellie Marquez- 400, 4×400 relay
Christopher Ozee- 800,4×200& 4×400 relay
Aiden Bodine- 4×200 & 4×400 relay
Chloe Biros- 1600
Isaiah Bouwma-1600
Aiden Mack- 1600, 4×200, 4×400, high jump
Kaden Cavaness- 4×200 relay, shot put
Mikayla Vermaat- 4×400 relay
Leah Olson- 4×400 relay
Autumn Manzello- 4×400 relay
Reed Millette- 4×400 relay
Holden Grimes-Shot put, discus
Case Christensen- discus
Cameron Gray- 4×200 (Alt)