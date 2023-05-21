Gardner 8th Grade Boys are State Track and Field Champions!

The Gardner Eighth Grade boys collected a team total of 41 points to become STATE CHAMPIONS last weekend, May 12 -13, at the East Peoria State Meet! This is the first time in Gardner school h

istory to win a state title in Track and Field and the first ever State Championship for ALL the Tiger sports!

This team has worked hard all season, and their efforts definitely paid off. Despite having a very rainy and injury-filled season, the athletes persevered and continued with drive and determination to achieve big things. Coach Residori and Simms have been watching times and distances very closely this season and knew they had a very talented group.

It was fortunate this year to have multiple 8th grade

boys try their hand at track for the first time, and it helped out hugely, especially when some of the team were injured.

The girls team, though a bit smaller, was also a great group placing in the top three at Sectionals as well. It may not look as good on paper as the five school records broken this season, or the nine state medals and team trophy brought home from the state meet; but the greatest pride in this team is their character. They cheered, cared, helped, and kept each other going which was truly remarkable.

They were an outstanding group of athletes, and their great character may even outmatch their talent. With this combination, even with challenges that arose during the season, they excelled. Coach Residori and Simms could not be prouder of these athletes. They had an amazing weekend down in East Peoria. We saw many great attempts, and had many personal bests. The athletes that competed are listed with places and times below:

Chloe Biros– 1600 M- 13th-6:41

Ellie Marquez– 400 M- 12th-1:12.05

(Vermaat, Olson, Manzello, Marquez) 4×400- 10th- 5:01.61

Christopher Ozee– 800 M- 11th- 2:22.67

Isaiah Bouwma- 1600 M- 9th- 5:29

Aiden Mack- 1600 M-15th-5:32

Mack, Ozee, Cavaness, Bodine,Gray– 4×200-18th- 1:52.61

Kaden Cavaness– shot put- 22nd- 32’02.5

Case Christensen- discus- 12th- 97’01

Tiger State Medals:

(Mack, Millette, Ozee, Gubbins, Bodine) 4×400- 8th- 4:07.74

Olivia Siano-

Long Jump-8th place- 14’9

100 M Dash- 7th place-14.11

200 M- 6th place- 28.88

Holden Grimes–

Discus- 2nd place- 133’02

Shot Put- 3rd place- 40’4

Tyler Gubbins-

100 M Dash- 2nd- 12.00

400 M- 2nd- 54.06

200 M- 1st- 24.17 (new state record)