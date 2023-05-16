Food Sanitation Manager’s Course

Livingston County, IL – A Food Sanitation Manager’s Course is being offered by the Livingston County Health Department (LCHD). The course is designed for persons who prepare or serve potentially hazardous food to the public, such as workers in restaurants, delicatessens, schools, nursing homes, hospitals and catering establishments.

The course will be held Mondays, August 7, 14, and 21, with the exam on August 28, 2023, 2023. Registration is required. The cost of the course is $125 which includes the textbook and all materials. Classes will be held from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. on all four days at the Livingston County Health Department (310 East Torrance Avenue, Pontiac). Seating is limited so register as soon as possible.

For more information, please call the Livingston County Health Department at 815-842-5916. More information available on their website at www.lchd.us.