Fly on over to the Butterfly Festival on June 3!

Over 150 different types of butterflies can be found visiting our Illinois backyards and gardens this summer. The most prized of them all, the monarch, is the Illinois state butterfly. Celebrate these magical, fluttering creatures and learn how to support their habitat for survival at the Livingston County Butterfly Festival on June 3, from 9 a.m. to Noon at Block 59 in Humiston Riverside Park Pontiac.







All ages will learn, explore, and create with the butterflies at this community event. University of Illinois Extension, serving Livingston, McLean and Woodford Counties is partnering with local organizations to offer a variety of fun and education activity stations. Learn about the Pollinator Pocket program to attract more butterflies to your yard, try your hand at some pollinator trivia, attempt the butterfly lifecycle obstacle course, get creative with butterfly crafts and artwork, and so much more! At 10:30 a.m. experience a butterfly release.

Summer is here and many residents and families are looking for ways to get outdoors and connect with one another. Join us to celebrate and learn about one of our favorite insects – the butterfly! This free outdoor educational event is for ALL ages with plenty of activities for everyone.







Butterfly lovers rejoice…and see you on Saturday, June 3, from 9 a.m. to Noon in Humiston Riverside Park, Pontiac for a fun morning of activities and adventures celebrating all things butterflies! For more information visit go.illinois.edu/LMWevents or call the Livingston County Extension office at (815) 842-1776.

For more information or if you will need an accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact Brittnay and her team at 309-663-8306 or email her at bhaag@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.







