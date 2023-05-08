The Redbird Track team competed in the Seneca IESA 2A track sectional on Saturday May 6. The team came away with a number of personal bests, first place finishes, and State Qualifying performances. Evan Olson won the 7th grade discus event and qualified in the shot put by finishing 2nd with a throw of 38’2″. Walter Bradley also qualified in the shot put with a throw of 34’10.25″. Graham Meister finished first in both the shot and discus, with throws of 56’6.5″ a new school record and 154’11”. Collin Bachand finished first in the long jump with a jump of 18’3.5″ and first in the high jump with a jump of 5’5″.

For the girls; June Woods finished first in the 7th grade 400 meter run, running 1:06.69 and along with Chloe Leithliter, Izzy Hakey, and Addison Taylor won the 7th 4×200 relay with a time of 2:05.73seconds. Mikayla Chambers finished first in the 8th grade 400 meter run, running 1:05.57, first in the 800meter run, running 2:40.06, and along with Delaney Boucher, Izzy Hakey, and June Woods won the 4×400 with a time of 4:37.28seconds.

The coaches are proud of everyone that competed and put up personal bests at the last meet of the season. All the state qualifiers will compete this Friday and Saturday in Peoria at the IESA state track meet