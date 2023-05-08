The Redbird Track team competed in the Seneca IESA 2A track sectional on Saturday May 6. The team came away with a number of personal bests, first place finishes, and State Qualifying performances. Evan Olson won the 7th grade discus event and qualified in the shot put by finishing 2nd with a throw of 38’2″. Walter Bradley also qualified in the shot put with a throw of 34’10.25″. Graham Meister finished first in both the shot and discus, with throws of 56’6.5″ a new school record and 154’11”. Collin Bachand finished first in the long jump with a jump of 18’3.5″ and first in the high jump with a jump of 5’5″.