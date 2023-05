2023 DWIGHT POOL SIGN-UPS: Fri., May 19, 3:30-6:00 PM and Sat., May 20, 8:30 AM -12 Noon at DTHS; enter through the south doors.

FREE SWIM FOR ALL: Mon.-Wed., May 29-31.

SPECIAL OPENING WEEK HOURS: Mon., 05/29 – Sat., 06/03, 12:30 PM (Members), 1PM (Non-members) – 9 PM, final whistle @ 8:50 PM. Sun., 06/04, 12:30 PM (Members) 1PM (Non-members) – 5:30 PM, final whistle @ 5:20 PM.

REGULAR HOURS: M,W,F,SA 12:30-5:30 PM & 6:30-9 PM; SU,T,TH 12:30-5:30 PM

Mon., Wed., Fri., & Sat. 12:30 PM (Members), 1PM (Non-Members) – 5:30 PM; 6:30-9 PM, final whistle @ 8:50 PM.

Sun., Tues., Thurs., 12:30 PM (Members) 1 PM (Non-members) – 5:30 PM, final whistle 5:20 PM.

PAY PER VISIT PUBLIC SWIM: $5 per person per session, 1-5:30 PM; $5 per person per session, 6:30-9 PM. 2 and under swim for free. NO REFUNDS; NO EXCHANGES.

DOLPHIN SWIM CLUB/TEAM: Members, $60 & Non-members, $80. Starts on May 30. Practices are Tues, Wed., & most Fri., 8:10-9:10 AM. MEETS are on Thur. evenings, occasionally Tues./Sat. We will work with other schedules as needed. There is an Annual Dolphin Team, Family, & Friends Celebration as well; other practices, Invitationals /Meets may or may not be added.

*LESSONS:

GUPPIES & LEVELS I-VII: Members-$55/person/session; AFTER two same-member-family swimmers are registered,there’s a cost break for more children, i.e. child 3… which is $45/person/session; the cost break is after paying $55 each for the first two swimmers. Non-Members, $80/person/session no cost breaks.

Lessons are from 9:15 AM – 12:30 PM, Tues. – Fri., June 06 (Session 1*), June 20 (Session 2*),

*A third session may be added AFTER the first and second sessions are filled; this is TBD.*

LESSON TIMES:

9:15-10:05 V, VI, VII and III & IV;

10:05-10:50 III & IV;

10:55-11:25 I & I;

11:30-12:00 II & II;

12N-12:25 Guppies and Grown-ups (infants and small children with a grown-up along with an instructor).

INDIVIDUAL MEMBER PASS: $75

FAMILY MEMBER PASS: $150

WATER AEROBICS: $65 for the season, or $5 per person, per session paid each time, Mon., June 5 – Fri., Aug. 18, 7:15-8:10 AM, Mon .- Fri.

AM LAP SWIM: $65 for the season, or $5 per person per session paid each time, Mon., June 5 – Fri., Aug. 18, 7-8 AM, Mon. – Fri.

PM LAP SWIM: $50 for the season, or $5 per person per session paid each time, Mon., June 5 – Sat., Aug. 12, 5:30-6:30 PM, Sun., Tues., Fri., Sat.

RENTAL:

REGULAR HOUR RENTALS: Sun., Tues., & Thur. (THUR.-if there is not a swim meet at home) evenings 6:30-9 PM; Sat. & Sun. mornings, 8:30 AM-12:30 PM @ $150/hour for Members and $200/hour for Non members.

AFTER HOUR RENTALS: Sun. -Sat., 9-11 PM $200/hour (Members) $250/ hour (Non-Members) or $350/2 hours (Members) and $425/2 hours (Non-members).